Don D. Pratt

Sioux City
Don Duane Pratt, 71, of Sioux City, entered into eternal life on Feb. 21, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Catholic Church, with the Rev. David Hemann presiding. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a Catholic Daughter rosary at 4 p.m. and a vigil prayer service at 7 p.m., at Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Drive North.
Don was born on April 18, 1948, in Sioux City, to Darlene and O'Don Pratt. He attended Lowell and North Junior Schools and graduated from Central High School in 1967. He worked for the Milwaukee Railroad followed by the Burlington Railroad for 10 years. He then worked for Briar Cliff College in the maintenance dept. and also established his own drywall and painting business.
He married Linda Wille on Sept. 6, 1969 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. They were blessed with two wonderful sons.
You have free articles remaining.
Don was a great father, guiding his boys in athletics and life. He loved all the sporting events and was always the loudest supporter or defender. He and his brother, Denny, coached the 13-year-old Junior Little League team in 1987 to a state title. His seven grandchildren were the light of his life. He treasured his time with them and embraced their individual talents and abilities and encouraged them to always do their best. He never missed an event or activity until he became sick. Our week at Okoboji was always a highlight of the year and created many unforgettable memories and traditions.
Don was incredibly grateful for all of the support he received from so many friends and family, especially his Heelan family and his great golfing buddies from Marty's.
Those to honor his memory are his wife of 50 years, Linda; their two sons, Jason and his wife, Beth Hand, and Jamey and his wife, Megan Hinds, all of Sioux City; his seven grandchildren, Christian, McKenzie, Sydney, Brayden, Sebastian, Finleigh and his little sweetie pie, Cambree; his brother, Denny and his wife, Betty of Sioux City; his sister, Debby and her husband, Brian Uber of Kearney, Neb.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Don loved all of his family, his aunts, uncles and cousins. He loved all of his friends. He will be missed.
Memorials may be directed to Hope Lodge in Omaha, and Bishop Heelan High School.
Service information
4:00PM
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
4:00PM-8:00PM
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
7:00PM
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
10:30PM
2223 Indian Hills Dr.
Sioux City, IA 51104