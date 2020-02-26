Don D. Pratt

Sioux City

Don Duane Pratt, 71, of Sioux City, entered into eternal life on Feb. 21, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Catholic Church, with the Rev. David Hemann presiding. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a Catholic Daughter rosary at 4 p.m. and a vigil prayer service at 7 p.m., at Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Drive North.

Don was born on April 18, 1948, in Sioux City, to Darlene and O'Don Pratt. He attended Lowell and North Junior Schools and graduated from Central High School in 1967. He worked for the Milwaukee Railroad followed by the Burlington Railroad for 10 years. He then worked for Briar Cliff College in the maintenance dept. and also established his own drywall and painting business.

He married Linda Wille on Sept. 6, 1969 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. They were blessed with two wonderful sons.

