Don Forney

Hornick, Iowa
Orval Donald Forney, 82, of Hornick, passed away in his home on Jan. 24, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at United Methodist Church in Hornick, with the Rev. Catie Newman and Rev. Karen Handke officiating. Burial will be in Little Sioux Township Cemetery, Smithland, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Don was born on Feb. 23, 1936, in Sioux City and grew up on a farm near Obert, Neb. Donnie later moved to Hornick, and graduated from high school in Hornick in 1953.
Donnie married Gracia Aldrich on June 9, 1957 in Rodney, Iowa. Donnie and Gracia were married for almost 62 years and lived most of their lives in the home Don built near Rodney on the Aldrich-Cleveland family farm.
Don worked a number of jobs over the years, usually choosing to work outside building things. In early years, Donnie worked in construction operating heavy equipment on a variety of sites including construction of Interstate 29. Most of his life, Don worked as a carpenter and owned his own business constructing and remodeling homes. Throughout most of his career, Don was involved in all aspects of home building, carpentry, cabinet making, electrical, plumbing and heating. In later years, Don worked for a few years as a sales representative for AY McDonald in Omaha and as an electrical engineer for GOMACO in Ida Grove, Iowa.
Donnie enjoyed music, especially singing in church and with gospel groups, and loved sharing his talents entertaining residents of Pleasant View Nursing Home. Donnie also enjoyed coffee and visiting with his friends and always had a story to tell. Some of those stories were even true.
Donnie is survived by his wife, Gracia; son, Greg and wife, Julie of Spirit Lake, Iowa; daughter, Teresa Keehn and husband, Terry of Salem, S.D.; grandchildren, Brian Forney and wife, Olivia of Athens, Ala., Nicholas Forney of Spirit Lake, Kelly Keehn and wife, Brandi of Tea, S.D., Alex Keehn and wife, Beth of Sioux Falls, S.D., Nathan Forney of Tucson, Ariz., Logan Keehn and girlfriend, Kristen Karabush-Lopez of Manitowoc, Wis., and Audra Keehn Bertram and husband, Austin of Parkston, S.D.; and great-grandchildren, Tristan Forney, Caden Keehn, Kevonte Keehn, Clara Forney, Foster Forney, Tamaya Keehn, and Grayson Keehn.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Annie (Clift) Forney; brothers, Bernard, Roy, Ardel "Buster," and David; and sisters, Frances, Mary Alice, and Norma Jean.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to United Methodist Church in Hornick or United Church of Christ in Rodney.