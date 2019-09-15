Lawton, Iowa
Don Grigg, 91, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City due to complications from a stroke.
In keeping with his wishes, Don will be cremated and there will be no services. Private burial of his cremains will be held at a later date in Banner Township Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Don was born June 8, 1928, in Sioux City, to Tom and Alma (Ludwig) Grigg. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1945 and did farm labor in the area for several years. He attended the Commercial Trade Institute in Birmingham, Ala., in 1949, learning Electric Appliance and Servicing, after which he became a partner in G & S Electric, wiring farm homes in the Lawton area. Don was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1950 where he served in the 45th Infantry Division Signal Corp in Korea during the conflict.
Upon discharge in 1952, he married Mabel (Willer) Howard of Lawton, and began working for Western Iowa Telephone Association. He soon rose to the position of general manager where he served for 37 years and was president of the Iowa Telephone Association for three years. Upon his retirement, Don was selected as a member of the Iowa Institute of Cooperatives Hall of Fame. He later was elected to the Lawton City Council where he served for 10 years. Don loved the town of Lawton, his lifetime home, and made numerous generous donations to the betterment of the community.
Don is survived by his son, Tony (Jayne) Grigg of Sioux City; stepson, Jack (Leslie) Howard of Lawton; several stepgrandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mabel; stepson, Mark Howard; and two sisters, Dorothie Riemcke and Beatrice Shoemaker, both of Lawton.
