Sioux City

Don H. Vaudt, 81, of Sioux City passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at his home.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, with a prayer service to follow at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapel.com.

Don was born Sept. 6, 1938, in Paton, Iowa, the son of Herbert and Hertha (Boysen) Vaudt. He graduated from Lohrville High School and attended Northwest Missouri State. Don married Myrene Rowedder on Feb. 22, 1959 in Manning, Iowa.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Don started his professional career at Associated Financial Services, and in 1970 began his banking career. Don worked for Toy National Bank, Norwest Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, and Liberty National Bank in various capacities. He began as an assistant cashier and manager of the personal loan department, progressed to be named president of Norwest Bank in Ottumwa, and eventually was named chairman of the board at Liberty National Bank where he served until 2019. Don was active in the community with United Way, Sertoma, and Redeemer Lutheran Church where he served as an elder, president of the congregation, choir member, and as a member of various church boards.