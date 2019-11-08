Sioux City
Don H. Vaudt, 81, of Sioux City passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at his home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, with a prayer service to follow at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapel.com.
Don was born Sept. 6, 1938, in Paton, Iowa, the son of Herbert and Hertha (Boysen) Vaudt. He graduated from Lohrville High School and attended Northwest Missouri State. Don married Myrene Rowedder on Feb. 22, 1959 in Manning, Iowa.
Don started his professional career at Associated Financial Services, and in 1970 began his banking career. Don worked for Toy National Bank, Norwest Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, and Liberty National Bank in various capacities. He began as an assistant cashier and manager of the personal loan department, progressed to be named president of Norwest Bank in Ottumwa, and eventually was named chairman of the board at Liberty National Bank where he served until 2019. Don was active in the community with United Way, Sertoma, and Redeemer Lutheran Church where he served as an elder, president of the congregation, choir member, and as a member of various church boards.
Don enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and enjoyed golfing, playing cards and cribbage, and following his grandchildren’s activities and sporting events. He was an avid Morningside College fan and an Iowa Hawkeye fan.
Don is survived by his wife Myrene Vaudt of Sioux City; daughters: Shari (Marc) Benson, Sharla (Brad) Mozer, and Shelley (Dale) Clayton; grandchildren: Megan Benson, Josh (Casey) Benson, Brianna (Jordan) Wineland, Brittney Mozer, Derek Clayton, and Michael Clayton; great-grandchildren, Ezra Benson, and Jadyn and Josie Wineland; siblings, Richard (Janet) Vaudt, Dennis (Sue) Vaudt, and Debby (Roger) Strasser.
Don was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Hospice of Siouxland in Don’s memory.