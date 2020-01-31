Lafayette, La., formerly Sioux City

Don Holles, 69, of Lafayette, formerly of Sioux City, who passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in Lafayette.

A native of Iowa, and a resident of Lafayette for 25 years, Don was in the grocery business for 30 years, having last worked for Fleming Foods. Currently, he was the owner of Express Frames in Lafayette.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 47 years, Connie Davis Holles; his children, Melissa "Missy" Hoover (Philip), Corey Holles (Stacy), and Krissy Pierce (Ben); his grandchildren, Eli, Ezra, and Elena Hoover, Will and Lily Pierce, and Noah Reaux; his brothers, Allen (Sheri), Glen, Wayne (Joan), and Mark (Linda) Holles; his sisters, Karen Leach and Kathy Hamilton (Tom); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mary Holles; his sister-in-law, Carol Holles; his brother-in-law, Cliff Leach; his nephew, Jeff Holles; and his niece, Kimberly Holles.

