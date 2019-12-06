Cushing, Iowa

Don L. Schneckloth, 86, of Cushing, was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville, Iowa.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church of Cushing, with Pastor Kim A. Crummer officiating. Burial will be in Cushing Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the American Legion F. Roger Baumann Post 624 of Cushing. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Correctionville. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Don was born Oct. 19, 1933, in Holstein, Iowa. He was the only son of John and Olga (Ruser) Schneckloth. Don grew up in Holstein and graduated from Holstein High School in 1951. Don was the homecoming king and participated in all sports. As a young man growing up in town, he always jumped at any chance to help area farmers. His lifelong dream was to be a farmer.

Don volunteered for the U.S. Army in 1953. While in the Army he served in Germany, which gave him the opportunity to tour Europe. One honor he was especially proud of was being blessed by the Pope. Even though Don wasn’t Catholic, the Pope told him if you believe, we will all enter through the same gate. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1955.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}