Don R. Daniels, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital after a brief illness.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Don was born on June 26, 1937, in Grant Township, Iowa, the son of Charles and Mary Frances (Graybill) Daniels. Don graduated from Hornick (Iowa) High School, where he played baseball. He served in the U.S. Navy.

On Sept. 2, 1961, Don married Marilyn Murray in Sioux City. Don was a member of the IBEW, Local 231 and worked for Casler Electric and Thompson Electric. Following his retirement, Don and Marilyn wintered in Texas for 20 years.

Don enjoyed playing golf and he was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn of Sioux City; his daughters, Lisa Casto (Jeff) of McKinney, Texas, and Susan Lucken (Scott) of Sioux City; two brothers, Jerry Daniels (Shirley) of Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Michael Daniels (Stephanie) of Montana City, Mont.; sister-in-law, Dorothy of Ponca, Neb.; and five grandchildren, Jennifer Sommers (Andrew), Tim Lucken, Michelle Casto, Joshua Lucken and Jeffery Casto Jr.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dean; a sister, Barb McCubbin (Larry); and an infant sister, Betty.

