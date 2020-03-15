Donald A. Johnson
Sioux City
Donald A. Johnson, 89, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at a local nursing facility, comforted by family.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Hope Lutheran Church in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Michael Awe officiating. Burial will follow at Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield, Neb., with Military Honors by the Nebraska Army Reserves. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with family present at 6 p.m., and a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m., all at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com
Donald was born on Jan. 24, 1931 in Wakefield, Neb., to Ernest and Doris (Olsen) Johnson. He received his education in Allen, Neb., before serving his country in the United States Army from 1952 until 1954, during which time he was stationed in Ft. Bliss, Texas and Camden, N.J.
Donald married Rose Roeber on March 16, 1952, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne, Neb. The couple made their homes in South Sioux City, Neb., Sioux City, Iowa, over the years.
During his career years, Donald worked as a Parts Manager for Wilson Motor before taking on the truck driving duties for C & H Wrecker Service, driving the heavy duty wrecker.
Donald was a proud member of Hope Lutheran Church in South Sioux City, where he was an usher and a greeter. He enjoyed camping, golfing, bowling, watching stock-car racing, playing cards, and was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan.
Donald is survived by his wife, Rose of Sioux City; four sons, Dallas (Linda) Johnson of Sioux City, Darrin (Suzanne) Johnson of Sioux City, Kevin (Tracy) Johnson of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Kent Johnson of Elkton, S.D.; daughter Jan (Douglas) Persinger of Springfield, Ill.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way; K-9 buddy Winston; along with extended survivors, Alice May Johnson, and Darlene Johnson.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; son, Douglas Johnson; brothers, Gene and Dale Johnson; and great-grandson, Joshua VanDorn Jr.
Memorials may be offered in Donald's name to the Humane Society, or Hospice of Siouxland.