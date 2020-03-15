Donald A. Johnson

Sioux City

Donald A. Johnson, 89, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at a local nursing facility, comforted by family.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Hope Lutheran Church in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Michael Awe officiating. Burial will follow at Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield, Neb., with Military Honors by the Nebraska Army Reserves. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with family present at 6 p.m., and a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m., all at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com

Donald was born on Jan. 24, 1931 in Wakefield, Neb., to Ernest and Doris (Olsen) Johnson. He received his education in Allen, Neb., before serving his country in the United States Army from 1952 until 1954, during which time he was stationed in Ft. Bliss, Texas and Camden, N.J.

Donald married Rose Roeber on March 16, 1952, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne, Neb. The couple made their homes in South Sioux City, Neb., Sioux City, Iowa, over the years.

During his career years, Donald worked as a Parts Manager for Wilson Motor before taking on the truck driving duties for C & H Wrecker Service, driving the heavy duty wrecker.