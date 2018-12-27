Sioux City
Donald Abraham Morey, 82, of Sioux City, died Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Mater Dai Parish Immaculate Conception Center, with the Rev. Daniel Rupp celebrating the mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Salix, Iowa. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Don was born in Little Egypt, now known as Climbing Hill, Iowa, on March 22, 1936. He attended schools in Sloan, Iowa.
He was united in marriage with Elizabeth A. Malloy on Aug. 29, 1959, in Sioux City. Don had made Sioux City his home for the past 51 years. He was employed at Balue Brick in Sergeant Bluff, then Iowa Beef Processors, Midwest Culvert, Dakota Pork and Schuster Trucking and the Sioux City Community Schools, retiring in 2009.
He was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix and a current member of Mater Dei Parish Immaculate Conception Church in Sioux City. He enjoyed woodworking, playing softball, family vacations and picnics, as well as old television shows, and old time country music.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth; sons, Dennis Morey of Springfield, S.D., Kenneth Morey and his wife, Evelyn of Sioux City, and Bradley Morey and his fiancee, Ciera of Sioux City; his daughter, Kimberly Henchal and her husband, Henry of Sioux City; his five granddaughters and five grandsons; and three sisters, Alberta Hinrickson, Iris Johnson, and Roberta Mareau.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dwight and Richard; a half brother, William Linderman; infant brother, Johnny; infant sister, Franny; and a sister, Esther Albright.