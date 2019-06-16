Le Mars, Iowa
83, died Saturday, June 15, 2019. Service: June 21 at 10:30 a.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Struble, Iowa. Visitation: June 20 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Le Mars, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
83, died Saturday, June 15, 2019. Service: June 21 at 10:30 a.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Struble, Iowa. Visitation: June 20 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.