Le Mars, Iowa

83, died Saturday, June 15, 2019.  Service:  June 21 at 10:30 a.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home.  Burial:  St. Joseph Cemetery, Struble, Iowa.  Visitation:  June 20 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Donald A. Palmer
