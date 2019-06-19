Le Mars, Iowa
Donald A. Palmer, 83, of Le Mars, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Struble, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Donald Albert Palmer was born on Aug. 30, 1935, to Albert and Velma (Pierce) Palmer, in Guthrie County, Iowa.
Don was united in marriage to Janice Rose Hill on Oct. 13, 1956. They had seven children. Donald worked in telecommunications for Central Telephone, later known as Frontier Communications, for many years. Don eventually retired from Frontier Communications in 1978.
In his youth, Don enjoyed hunting. Later in life, Donald and Janice spent much of their time at their cabin at Lost Island Lake in Ruthven, Iowa. They enjoyed going boating and fishing on the lake. Don was a member of the Eagles Club, was a NASCAR fan, and enjoyed driving and picking up cars for the Ford dealerships in Le Mars.
Donald is survived by his sons, Don (Cheryl) Palmer of Le Mars, Dave (Marilyn) Palmer of Le Mars, and Dean (Gail) Palmer of Malvern, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald (Arlene) Palmer of Perry, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice; children, Dale, Terri, Gerri, and Debbie; grandchildren, Eric Kellen and Jennifer Kellen; and sister, Rita (Ernie) Knoll.