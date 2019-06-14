Sioux City
Donald Allan Pinkston, 74, of Sioux City, passed away at home on June 11, 2019, with family by his side.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Bert Burwell officiating. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Don was born on March 22, 1945, in New York, N.Y., to his parents, Donald Allan Sr. and Grace Pinkston. The family moved around settling in Fort Scott, Kan. until his father passed away and then they relocated to Sioux City. Don graduated from East High School and attended Morningside College.
Don married Connie Seufert on Dec. 14, 1991. Don spent time working in banking and at IBP and PTT until he opened his own Kirby repair and sales shop. He worked with Kirby for more than 45 years.
Don loved music, traveling, leather work and his Bassett hounds, Amy and Dion. He believed his greatest gifts were his wife, his children and their families and his friends of Bill W.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife; his sons, Don Pinkston of Minneapolis, and Chris Pinkston (Jackie) of Pittsburgh, Pa., and their children, Ben and Noa Grace; daughter, Jennifer McLoughlin (Pat) of Cottage Grove, Minn., and their children, True, Braden, and Ella; and stepsons, Jason Ogle of Bellgrade, Mont., and Justin Woodroof (Rachel) of Belle Fourche, S.D., and their daughter, Rylee.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Memorial donations may be made to the Siouxland Humane Society.