Donald B. Headley

Sioux City

Donald B. Headley, 97, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Westwood Specialty Care in Sioux City.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel, 2320 Outer Drive N, with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Donald Benjamin Headley was born Sept. 22, 1923, in Cherokee, Iowa. He graduated from Cherokee High School in 1942. Donald enlisted in the Army Air Corps 383 Air Service Group. He was a staff sergeant in India from 1942 to 1946.

Donald and Ruth Soderquist were married on Dec. 26, 1946, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Donald worked for Northwestern Bell from 1946 to 1989.

Donald was a member of Landmark Lodge 103, Scottish Rite, Consistory, and the Abu Bekr Shrine. He belonged to the Flying Fez Unit and the High Twelve.

Donald was a former member of Whitfield United Methodist Church. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, collecting locks, making two violins, cards, and flying a plane after retiring.