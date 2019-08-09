Homer, Neb.
Donald Carl Esch, 81, of Homer, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at his residence.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hope Lutheran Church in South Sioux City. Burial will be in Omaha Valley Cemetery, rural Homer. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home, South Sioux City.
Donald was born on March 7, 1938, near Indianola, Neb., to Zelma Pauline Burton Esch and Carl Esch. He grew up on a farm near Indianola and graduated from Indianola High School. He attended McCook Jr. College and was a graduate of Kearney State College. He taught school at Trumbull, Hooper, and Homer Community School. He spent 30 years teaching at West Middle School in Sioux City before retiring in June 1997. He did substitute teaching at West Middle and West High School after his retirement.
Don was married to Ila Surber Heck on June 21, 1967 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Homer. Since that time they resided in Homer.
He was a former member of the Homer Fire Dept., Homer Rescue Squad, Homer Town Board, president of Omaha Valley Cemetery Board, and taught first aid for the American Red Cross for many years. He also served as a board member of Simpco and was a member of Sioux City Retired Teachers. He belonged to Hope Lutheran Church in South Sioux City, where he served as an elder.
He enjoyed seeing his former students and co-workers. He enjoyed traveling, spending time doing family genealogy on his computer, and was an avid gardener.
Survivors include three stepchildren, David Heck, Janelle Lamb, and Jody Rohde; eight stepgrandchildren; 13 great-stepgrandchildren; a sister-in-law, Rosemary Esch of Arlington, Neb.; a sister, Joyce Esch of Des Moines, Wash.; six nephews and nieces; and several grandnieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a brother, Rodney Esch; and a sister, Karen (Dick) Cummins.