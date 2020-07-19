× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald D. Jorgensen

Sioux City

Donald D. Jorgensen, 64, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha, after 5 and 1/2 year courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Don was born the son of Dale and Lois (James) Jorgensen on July 13, 1956, in Norfolk, Neb. He graduated from North High School in 1974. Don married his high school sweetheart, Debra Miller on Nov. 8, 1976, in Sioux City, Iowa.

He started his career during high school with Salsness Buick and quickly worked his way up to parts manager and worked for then Condon Auto and now Vern Eide for over 45 years.

Don's family fondly remembers him as an amazing cook, who was known for his prime rib and spaghetti, but also for his delicious homemade holiday meals. He loved his Harley Davidson and his beloved dogs, Rosco and Boomer.