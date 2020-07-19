Donald D. Jorgensen
Sioux City
Donald D. Jorgensen, 64, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha, after 5 and 1/2 year courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Don was born the son of Dale and Lois (James) Jorgensen on July 13, 1956, in Norfolk, Neb. He graduated from North High School in 1974. Don married his high school sweetheart, Debra Miller on Nov. 8, 1976, in Sioux City, Iowa.
He started his career during high school with Salsness Buick and quickly worked his way up to parts manager and worked for then Condon Auto and now Vern Eide for over 45 years.
Don's family fondly remembers him as an amazing cook, who was known for his prime rib and spaghetti, but also for his delicious homemade holiday meals. He loved his Harley Davidson and his beloved dogs, Rosco and Boomer.
He was also a gun enthusiast who enjoyed both hunting and fishing. Most importantly, Don loved being a grandpa. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he enjoyed teaching Bella how to cook and playing hot wheels with Dax.
Don is survived by his wife, Debra Jorgensen of Sioux City; daughter, Stephanie (Justin) Walker of Sioux City, and their children, Isabella and Dax; and father, Dale (Deborah) Jorgensen of Alcester, S.D.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois' sister, Angela; grandparents; and aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and staff at UNMC for Don's excellent care.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.