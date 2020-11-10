Donald 'Doc' Hall

Le Mars, Iowa, formerly George, Iowa

Donald "Doc" Hall, 85, of Le Mars, formerly of George, died unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Park Place Estates in Le Mars.

Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jurrens Funeral Home in George, with Kent Hall present from 3 to 7 p.m. Due to COVID work considerations, Kirk Hall and Jan Hall will not be present. A private family burial service will be held at a later date in Harris Grove Cemetery, rural Logan, Iowa.

Donald "Doc" Hall was born Aug. 8, 1935, at Le Mars, the son of Harley and Mabel Brodie Hall. Don grew up in Le Mars, where he attended school, graduating from Le Mars Central High School in 1953. After high school, he attended Iowa State University, graduating from the College of Veterinary Medicine in 1959.

On Oct. 11, 1959, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Graham at the United Methodist Church in Le Mars. Don and Marilyn raised their family in George.

Don was blessed with many kind relationships from his 40 years as a veterinarian serving George, Little Rock, Ellsworth, and surrounding communities. Following his retirement, he worked part-time for 19 more years for the George Farmers Coop Elevator (and subsequent mergers).