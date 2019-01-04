Jackson, Neb.
Donald E. Merical, 80, of Jackson, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at his residence.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Donald was born on June 22, 1938, in Adel, Iowa, the son of Merle and Bernice (Sheaffer) Merical. He attended school in Adel and Sergeant Bluff, and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1960.
Donald married Bernadine Boyle in 1959 in Jackson. They were blessed with seven children. He raised his family in Jackson and worked for various trucking companies in the area.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and also enjoyed fishing, golfing, and watching football.
Survivors include his wife, Bernadine Merical; children, Donald Merical, Patrick Merical, Cynthia (Walter) Thomas, Mark Merical, Teresa (Melvin) Alford, Madonna Merical, and Philip Merical; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Dixie (Francis) Krause; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; children, Robert, Rhonda, and Michelle Merical; daughter-in-law, Joni Merical; grandson, Mason Merical; and brothers, Ronnie and Jerry (Sharon) Merical.