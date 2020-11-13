Donald E. Purcell Jr.

Sioux City

Donald “Donnie” Eugene Purcell Jr., 46, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in his home.

Memorial services will be 5 p.m. Saturday, with a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests all attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Donnie was born on Sept. 25, 1974, in Lynwood, Calif., to Donald Sr. and Barbara (Manchester) Purcell.

Donnie loved dirt track racing at Interstate Speedways, now known as the New Raceway Park. He also loved anything Harley Davidson and riding his own motorcycle. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and going to NASCAR races in Kansas City. He was Steve's right hand man at Steve's Roofing for more than 20 years.