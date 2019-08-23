Sioux City
Donald E. Wheat, 81, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
Services will be 6 p.m. Sunday at Heartland Community Baptist Church. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday in Sunnyside Memory Gardens, Charles City, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Don, the son of Elmer and Pearl (Metz) Wheat, was born on July 26, 1938, in Charles City. He graduated from Charles City High School.
Don married Linda L. Swartzrock on June 27, 1959 in Charles City. They moved to Sioux City in 1968. Don was a gas serviceman before owning and operating Wheat & Son Heating and Cooling.
He enjoyed working on and restoring old antique cars. He made several mission trips with his wife to minister to children and help build schools. He was a member of Heartland Community Baptist Church.
Don is survived by two sons, James (Lisa) Wheat of Glenwood, Iowa, and Mike (Susie) Wheat of Smithland, Iowa; three brothers, Duane (Jan) Wheat of Bremerton, Wash., Robert (Shirley) Wheat of Aurora, Colo., and Kenneth Wheat of Greene, Iowa; sister, Shirley Huskins of Oregon City, Ore.; five grandchildren, Kyle (Ashley) Wheat, Zach (Katie) Wheat, Alisha (Nick) Lanning, Nathan Wheat, and Lacey Wheat; nine great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Kay (Richard) Uetz of Charles City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda; and two sisters, Dorothy and Mary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Don's name to Heartland Community Baptist Church to be used for mission trips.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Wheat as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.