Donald E. Zacek

Sioux City

Donald E Zacek, 81, of Sioux City, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at a nursing home in Sioux City.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City, with the Rev. Dan Rupp officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Don was born on Sept. 20, 1938, in Lindsay, Neb. He grew up and attended Niobrara Public Schools, graduating from Niobrara High School.

He married Marlene (Eickholt) Johnson on Dec. 19, 1969 in Anaheim, Calif. Don was a drywall contractor in Santa Anna, Calif., Denver, Colo., and South Sioux City. When drywall work was slow, he went to work at John Morrell working at the packing house until he became disabled. Don was able to help his wife operate a daycare in their home.

Don loved sports and was a coach for many years. He loved the Sioux City Musketeers, and the Sioux City Bandits. He loved to go watch the GPAC girl's tournaments when they came to town.