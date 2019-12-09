La Mesa, Calif., formerly Sioux City
Donald Earl Fairbanks, 92, of La Mesa, formerly of Sioux City, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, completed his life’s journey peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
Don was born in South Sioux City, and competed high school at Central High in Sioux City. Shortly after high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served on the USS Wadsworth (DD-516) during World War II until being honorably discharged in 1946. Don was also recalled to serve during the Korean Conflict. Serving his country at those perilous times in history was Don’s greatest honor and privilege.
For most of his adult life, Don worked as the parts manager for Streit Chevrolet, later Bob Stall Chevrolet, in La Mesa, Calif., achieving notable success as president of the Chevrolet Sales Managers Record Club and recipient of the Parts Pace Setter Award.
He was born and raised at the depth of the Great Depression and over the course of his life his faith in God, together with his courage, determination, integrity and sense of humor, allowed him to achieve personal and professional success that serves as an outstanding example of the American Dream.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, and his children, David, Mark, Nancy and Susan.
Don loved his wife, Shirley, and his children with all of his heart and soul. He was a great colleague, friend, and neighbor who brought a smile to everyone he met.
He will be missed and his legacy will never be forgotten.