Paullina, Iowa
Donald "Ed" Brown, 85, of Paullina, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Prairie View Home in Sanborn, Iowa.
Service will be 2 p.m. p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Paullina, with Marj Feltman officiating. Private family graveside will be held prior to services at Prairie View Cemetery in Paullina. Visitation with family present will be 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday a Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina.
Donald Edward Brown was born on Feb. 24, 1934, at his parents’ home near Paullina, Iowa. His parents were Donald A. and Ruth (Nott) Brown. He was the older of two boys; he had a younger brother, Paul. He was baptized and confirmed at First Presbyterian Church in Paullina. Ed grew up on a farm outside of Paullina, where he enjoyed going ice skating on the frozen ice over creeks and horseback riding.
You have free articles remaining.
He attended Paullina Public School, graduated in 1952, and went on to attend Monmouth College in Illinois up until enlisting in the Army. Ed served in the Korean War from 1953 to 1955. He met his future wife, Marva Lentz, who was a school teacher in Paullina. Ed and Marva were married on Dec. 22, 1956 in Hartington, Neb.
Ed was very involved in farming his entire life. He started Brown and Assoc, a bin construction company in 1971. In 1977, Ed built a country elevator, where he bought, sold, dried and stored grains. His son, Todd joined the company after graduation.
Along with farming, Ed had numerous hobbies. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and bowling. Ed earned his private flying license and helped establish the Paullina Airport. Ed also enjoyed traveling in addition to spending winters in Arizona. He had visited much of the Eastern Coast, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Hawaii, Canada and Mexico.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 62 years, Marva; children, Sara (Chuck) Postma, Todd (Rhonda) Brown, all of Paullina, and Mark (Kris) Brown of Dakota Dunes, S.D.; grandchildren, Andrew, Evan, Heath (Stephanie), Chad and Melissa; great-grandchildren, Emerson, Greyson, Siena, Jayce and Tye; also other relatives and friends.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Paul.