Paullina, Iowa

Donald "Ed" Brown, 85, of Paullina, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Prairie View Home in Sanborn, Iowa.

Service will be 2 p.m. p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Paullina, with Marj Feltman officiating. Private family graveside will be held prior to services at Prairie View Cemetery in Paullina. Visitation with family present will be 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday a Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina.

Donald Edward Brown was born on Feb. 24, 1934, at his parents’ home near Paullina, Iowa. His parents were Donald A. and Ruth (Nott) Brown. He was the older of two boys; he had a younger brother, Paul. He was baptized and confirmed at First Presbyterian Church in Paullina. Ed grew up on a farm outside of Paullina, where he enjoyed going ice skating on the frozen ice over creeks and horseback riding.

He attended Paullina Public School, graduated in 1952, and went on to attend Monmouth College in Illinois up until enlisting in the Army. Ed served in the Korean War from 1953 to 1955. He met his future wife, Marva Lentz, who was a school teacher in Paullina. Ed and Marva were married on Dec. 22, 1956 in Hartington, Neb.