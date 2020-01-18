Odebolt, Iowa
Donald George Miller passed away at the age of 91 on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at his home outside of Odebolt.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., both at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Odebolt. Ernst Funeral & Cremation Services of Waukee, Iowa have been entrusted with arrangements.
Don was the youngest of 10 children born on the family farm to John and Clara (Bicksler) Miller on Oct. 15, 1928. He attended St. Martin’s Catholic School for two years and Richland #8 Country School until the Spring of his 8th grade year when he left to help his father on the homestead. In 1951, Don was drafted by the U.S. Army and was part of the 82nd Airborne during the Korean War. During this time, while he was stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C., he met the love of his life, Marguerite Ellis, and together they moved back to Iowa in November of 1953 and started a family soon thereafter.
In 1944, Don began his life as a farmer, and from that day forward, he truly came to love every aspect of the farming life. From walking countless acres of beans and mile after mile of ditches with his hand sprayer, Don was never afraid of hard work and his dedication to farming could be seen by all that knew him. Apart from his time in the service, Don was extremely proud to have lived his entire 91 years on the same farm that his grandfather originally homesteaded. Don followed the Dow Jones and commodities religiously and never missed the market updates on the radio throughout the day. He loved taking his entire family to Adventureland every year in the summer and spoiling his grandchildren on the 4th of July with more fireworks then they knew what to do with. He was a master at catching bullheads and no one ever got out of his home without being treated to their very own “Nickel Trick.”
Don is survived by his children: Vicki (Dennis) Ernst of Ida Grove, Iowa, Kathy (Clayton) Larson of Odebolt, Linda (Todd) Hoffman of Knoxville, Iowa and Daniel (Cindy) Miller of Boone, Iowa; son-in-law Jerry Reichart of Lincoln, Neb.; sister Florence Wunschel and sister-in-law Vera Miller. He is also survived by grandchildren: Michael, Matthew (Melissa) and Alex (Emily Bosovich) Ernst, Adam (Heather) and Lucas (Danielle) Reichart and Hanna (Adam) Malcom, Danna and David (Sarah) Larson and Chelsea (Mark) Stender; Kayla Hoffman and Kristi (Josh) Olsen; Dakota, Afton and Mager Miller and Sydney and Samantha Hultgren; and great-grandchildren Angel, Chloe, Elijah, Titus and Judah Reichart, Ben and Anabelle Larson, Myla and Kale Malcom and Everlee Hultgren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marguerite; daughter Sandra Reichart and siblings Rose (Linus) Terlisner, Blanche (Leo) Thies, Pearl (Harry) Roll, Leo (Irene) Miller, Frances (Ben) Vaughan, Ruth (Raymond) Roeder, Alice Miller (died in childhood) and Vincent Miller and brother-in-law Marvin Wunschel.
Service information
3:00PM-5:00PM
400 South Hansen Blvd.
Odebolt, IA 51458
10:30AM
400 South Hansen Blvd.
Odebolt, IA 51458