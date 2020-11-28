 Skip to main content
Donald H. "Don" Johnson
Donald H. "Don" Johnson

Donald H. "Don" Johnson

Donald H. "Don" Johnson

Oto, Iowa

Donald H. "Don" Johnson, 79, of Oto passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, due to heart failure, at the Burgess Health Center of Onawa, Iowa.

A drive-by Memorial Visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, at the family farm at 2731 Lenox Avenue off of Highway 31 in Oto, Iowa. The family requests that you stay in your vehicle as you drive by to pay your respects. Due to COVID-19 guidelines for masks and social distancing, make sure to pause as passing by to sign the guest book and receive a memorial folder from a designated area. The Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

