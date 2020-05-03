× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donald H. Molstad

Hinton, Iowa

Donald H. Molstad, 71, of rural Hinton, passed away April 20, 2020.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Don was born March 25, 1949, to Howard and Ella Marie (Davis) Molstad in Sioux City, Iowa. He was the Fourth generation to grow up on the Molstad family farm in Moville, Iowa.

After high school, Don miraculously survived an electrical accident. The accident changed Don's life path in many ways. A path that led him to the love of his life and wife of nearly 49 years, Sheila Bagan.

He graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1972, and then Creighton Law School in 1975. After law school, Don and Sheila moved to Sioux City, where Don started a successful law practice and was a United States Bankruptcy Trustee for almost 41 years. His loyal office staff will always be considered part of the family.