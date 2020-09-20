× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald H. Molstad

Hinton, Iowa

Donald H. Molstad, 71, of rural Hinton, Iowa, passed away April 20, 2020.

Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Holy Cross-St. Michael Catholic Church, Sioux City, Iowa. Due to Covid 19, face masks are required. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Don was born March 25, 1949, to Howard and Ella Marie (Davis) Molstad in Sioux City, Iowa. He was the fourth generation to grow up on the Molstad family farm in Moville, Iowa. After high school, Don miraculously survived an electrical accident. The accident changed Don's life path in many ways, a path that lead him to the love of his life and wife of nearly 49 years, Sheila Bagan.

He graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1972, and then Creighton Law School in 1975. After law school, Don and Sheila moved to Sioux City, where Don started a successful law practice and was a United States Bankruptcy Trustee for almost 41 years. His loyal office staff will always be considered part of the family.