Donald J. Lane

Sioux City

Donald J. Lane, 91, of Sioux City passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with Reverend Noah Ruppert officiating. Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Donald was born Nov. 26, 1928 in Ida Grove, Iowa, the son of Jesse and Goldie (Benson) Lane. He married Lillian M. Longlee on Aug. 21, 1954 in Onawa, Iowa. He was employed by Iowa Public Service/Mid-American Energy for 49 years before retiring.

Donald served in the United States Army from 1951-1953.

He was always there to lend a helping hand to his family and friends. He had many talents and could fix almost anything. Donald enjoyed golfing, fishing, spending time at Boji with family, playing bridge 500 with family and friends, and was known as the puzzle man while residing at Northern Hills.