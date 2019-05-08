{{featured_button_text}}

Ida Grove, Iowa

93, died Thursday, May 2, 2019. Service: May 10 at 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ida Grove. Burial: Ida Grove Cemetery. Visitation: May 9 from 5-8 p.m., at the church. Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home, Ida Grove.

the life of: Donald J. Riessen
