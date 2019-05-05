{{featured_button_text}}

Ida Grove, Iowa

93, died Thursday, May 2, 2019.  Service:  May 10 at 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church.  Burial:  Ida Grove Cemetery.  Visitation:  May 9 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the church.  Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home.

the life of: Donald J. Riessen
