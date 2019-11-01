Donald J. Stultz, 70, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away suddenly of a heart attack on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at his home.
Celebration of life will be 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Military Honors provided by United States Army will be held at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donald Joe Stultz was born Nov. 14, 1948, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Richard and Mary (Lalumendre) Stultz. Donald attended Central High School. He entered in the U.S. Army in 1966 and was stationed in Germany and Vietnam.
Donald married Mary Stabe on May 18, 1968. He worked for Bomgaars Supply in Sioux City and Storm Lake, and then Donald went to work in construction building houses. He obtained his insurance license in 1984 and started working May of 1989 for Farm Bureau for the next 35 years. Donald also worked for Penn Life Ins in Sioux City.
He enjoyed watching football, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings. Donald loved having his family time with his family. He also enjoyed driving around in his 2008 Ford Mustang convertible.
Donald is survived by his wife, Mary Stultz, his son, Troy (Christine) Stultz, and his daughter, Robin Saunders, all of Sergeant Bluff; his five brothers, William (Carmen) Stultz of Spain, Kenneth (Carolyn) Stultz of Sioux City, Jerry (Jodi) Stultz of Arizona, Steven (Jan) Stultz of Missouri, and John (Diane) Stultz of Missouri; his two sisters, Marie (Mike) Rudder of Lawton, Iowa, and Carol (Darrell) Blanford of Sioux City; four grandchildren, Lukas, Miranda, Cody and Alex; and one great-grandchild, Finn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Larry Stultz; and one grandson, Conner.