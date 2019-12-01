Lexington, S.C., formerly Sioux City

Donald John Tryon, 50, of Lexington, formerly Sioux City, passed away Oct. 27, 2019, at his home in Lexington, after a lengthy illness.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Washington Heights Chapel, 2600 So. St. Marys Street in Sioux City.

Donald was born Oct. 10, 1969, in Sioux City. He was a self-employed IT specialist and owner of Optimum Business Solutions. Donald was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed tinkering with all types of mechanics. He had passion for people and was best described by his friends as a "good guy."

Survivors include brothers and sister, Orrin Jr. "Skip" and wife, Kim Tryon of Eagle, Neb., Thomas and wife, Patty Tryon of Nampa, Idaho, and Jeanette Tryon of Laramie, Wyo.; and stepmother, Sylvia Tryon of Sioux City.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna June; father, Orrin Alvin Sr.; and sister, Jeanine.

Memorials may be sent to the Gospel Mission in Sioux City.