Donald L. 'Don' Chesley

Many friendships and fond memories of students and teachers were formed.

Don and Judy lived in Moville for 54 years before moving to Sioux City in the fall of 2016. They have been members of the Moville United Methodist Church for 53 years.

After retirement, Don enjoyed volunteer work at the Moville United Methodist Church, Meals on Wheels program in Moville, and volunteer work at the Tyson Events Center during basketball and volleyball tournaments. Don served on the Moville City Council Zoning Board and was a member of the Woodbury Central School Board of Education.

Don’s most enjoyable hobby was fishing. He thoroughly appreciated trips with his son, Gary, and with his fishing buddies. He loved his pet cat, Spike, and also Golden Retrievers, Dusty, Jessie, Tasha, and Zoey, who lived with Nancy and Jed through the years.

Don is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Gary and daughter-in-law, Susie, and their daughter, Ann; daughter, Nancy Chesley and son-in-law, Jed Hathaway, and Jed’s daughter, Kristin (Matt) Flynn and their children, Hayden, Keegan, Avelinn, and Breana; his brother, Glenn and sister-in-law, Mary Chesley; numerous nephews and nieces, including a special nephew, Ed Westbrook and his wife, Patty, who have given unconditional support and friendship; and a sister-in-law, Judy Kempton Ray.