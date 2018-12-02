Salem, Ore., formerly Homer, Neb.
Donald Lawrence (Albertson) Graves, 90, of Salem, formerly of Homer, passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2018.
Don was laid to rest in City View Cemetery, Salem.
Don was born on April 26, 1928 in Sioux City. He was born as Donald Junior Albertson to Mary Emma "Peach" Krumwiede of Dakota City, and Donald Lawrence Albertson of Pender, Neb. Don's young parents parted ways when he was a small child. His mother married Ernest Newell "Slim" Graves at which time Don assumed the name of Donald Lawrence Graves. When Don was 6-years old, his family moved from Homer, to Salem, where he lived the remainder of his life. Don graduated from Salem High School in 1946.
He married his high school sweetheart, Lorita M. "Rita" Garrett in 1948, and they had five children together. Don worked for the Salem Post Office as a letter carrier for 20 years. He enjoyed that work but had bigger dreams. Don and Rita divorced, and he pursued a career as an entrepreneur. He opened and ran Don's Airport Restaurant and Lounge at the Salem Airport and Don's Breezewood in Keizer, Ore.. After retiring from the restaurant business, he kept busy in the catering business.
Don was proud to serve in the military for almost 15 years in various branches including the Marine Reserve, the Army, the Army Reserve, and the Oregon Army National Guard. He was active in the American Legion for many years.
He is survived by his five children, Shannon Graves, Larry (Debbie) Graves, Gayle (Jim) Dundon, Jill (Terry) Petersen, and Randy Graves; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Kenneth "Ken" Graves.
Don was preceded in death by his only wife, Rita; mother, Peach; stepfather, Slim; brother, Gerald "Jerry" Graves; and two stepbrothers, Robert and Max Graves.