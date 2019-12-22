Donald L. Reed
View Comments

Donald L. Reed

{{featured_button_text}}

Castana, Iowa

93, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Service: Dec. 24 at 10 a.m., Castana Community Church. Burial: Kennebec Cemetery, rural Castana, with military rites. Visitation: Dec. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m., Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, Iowa.

To send flowers to the family of Donald Reed, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 23
Visitation
Monday, December 23, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Visitation begins.
Dec 23
Prayer Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
6:30PM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Prayer Service begins.
Dec 24
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
10:00AM
Castana Community Church
101 4th Street
Castana, IA 51010
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Funeral Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News