Donald L. Reed

Castana, Iowa
93, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Service: Dec. 24 at 10 a.m., Castana Community Church. Burial: Kennebec Cemetery, rural Castana, with military rites. Visitation: Dec. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m., Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, Iowa.
Service information
Dec 23
Visitation
Monday, December 23, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
Dec 23
Prayer Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
6:30PM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
Dec 24
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
10:00AM
Castana Community Church
101 4th Street
Castana, IA 51010
