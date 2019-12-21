Castana, Iowa

Donald L. Reed, 93, of Castana, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Elmwood Care Centre in Onawa, Iowa.

Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Castana Community Church, with the Rev. Linda Boggs officiating. Burial will be in Kennebec Cemetery, rural Castana, with military rites provided by the U.S. Navy and American Legion Grimsley-Thayer Post 502 of Castana. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Donald Lloyd Reed was born May 31, 1926, in Onawa, the son of Bertie "Bert" and Margaret June (Mock) Reed. He graduated from Onawa High School, where he lettered in track, basketball, and football. Donald served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in the Philippines during World War II from May 23, 1944 until his honorable discharge on June 4, 1946.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald and Elizabeth Eileen Nutt were united in marriage in 1947 at Castana Community Church. On June 13, 1953, the couple welcomed their only daughter into the world, Deborah (Reed) Kessler.