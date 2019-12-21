Castana, Iowa
Donald L. Reed, 93, of Castana, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Elmwood Care Centre in Onawa, Iowa.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Castana Community Church, with the Rev. Linda Boggs officiating. Burial will be in Kennebec Cemetery, rural Castana, with military rites provided by the U.S. Navy and American Legion Grimsley-Thayer Post 502 of Castana. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Donald Lloyd Reed was born May 31, 1926, in Onawa, the son of Bertie "Bert" and Margaret June (Mock) Reed. He graduated from Onawa High School, where he lettered in track, basketball, and football. Donald served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in the Philippines during World War II from May 23, 1944 until his honorable discharge on June 4, 1946.
Donald and Elizabeth Eileen Nutt were united in marriage in 1947 at Castana Community Church. On June 13, 1953, the couple welcomed their only daughter into the world, Deborah (Reed) Kessler.
Donald graduated from UNO in Omaha, with a bachelors and masters in history with 30 extra hours. Donald taught college history at Iowa Western in Clarinda, Iowa where he also coached track. Donald and Eileen owned and operated Reed Realty in Onawa. They also farmed and completed many real estate sales and appraisals over the years.
Donald enjoyed all sports, especially the football teams, the Huskers and Packers. He also enjoyed reading and politics. His love of the Loess Hills was always apparent in his daily life. He loved spending time at the farm with the many animals including chickens, peacocks, calves, cats, and his favorite dog, Jack.
Donald was a member of the American Legion Grimsley-Thayer Post 502 and was an Onawa Museum Complex supporter for many years.
Survivors include his granddaughter, Teniesha Kessler; cousin, Leonard (Beaulah) Miller; close friends and caretakers, Kelly Madigan, Debbie Jensen, and JoAnn Maxwell; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Margaret Reed; his wife, Eileen Reed; and daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Jerry Kessler.