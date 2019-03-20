Try 3 months for $3

Sioux City

80, died Sunday, March 17, 2019. Services: March 23 at 11 a.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation: March 22 from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. 

Celebrate
the life of: Donald L. Shores
