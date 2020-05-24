× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donald Linafelter

South Sioux City

Donald Linafelter, 92, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Westwood Care Center in Sioux City due to complications from a fall.

Due to the COVID virus, there will be a small family burial. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Donald was born on Nov. 27, 1927, to Elmer and Edna (Trask) Linafelter, in Waterbury, Neb.

He married Maxine Rose Francisco on Aug. 14, 1949, at First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City. Donald spent most of his working career as a race horse trainer and truck driver.

He was a proud World War II Navy veteran and was a member of the American Legion in South Sioux City.

He is survived by two sons, James (Terri) Linafelter of Sergeant Bluff, and Paul Linafelter of Des Moines; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Linafelter of Sioux City; sister, Margie Pridie of Blair, Neb.; sister-in-law, Vicki Lyons of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Clarence “Skip” (Deb) Francisco of Phoenix, Ariz.; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife of many years, Maxine Rose Linafelter; son, Elliot Linafelter; and granddaughter, Erin Linafelter.

