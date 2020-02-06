Spirit Lake, Iowa, formerly Hill, Iowa

Donald M. Hungerford, 77, of Spirit Lake, formerly of Hull, passed away on Jan. 27, 2020, at the Fort Myers Lee Memorial Hospital due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

A celebration of life service for Don will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Online condolences may be left on www.turnerfuneralhomes.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Maurice Hungerford, the son of Daniel and Ann (Mulvihill) Hungerford, was born on Dec. 22, 1942 in Kansas City, Mo. After graduating from Holstein (Iowa) High School, he continued his education at Dakota State University in Madison, S.D., receiving a degree in education.

On Dec. 30, 1964, Don married Marla Kay Treichel in Bowdle, S.D. Don and Marla were both life long educators and lived in Madison, Brookings, S.D., and Albion, Neb., before making their home in Hull. Don taught math and computer science as well as coached and officiated several high school sports. Don enjoyed watching the weather, sports and his grandchildren's activities.