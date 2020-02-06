Spirit Lake, Iowa, formerly Hill, Iowa
Donald M. Hungerford, 77, of Spirit Lake, formerly of Hull, passed away on Jan. 27, 2020, at the Fort Myers Lee Memorial Hospital due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
A celebration of life service for Don will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Online condolences may be left on www.turnerfuneralhomes.com.
Donald Maurice Hungerford, the son of Daniel and Ann (Mulvihill) Hungerford, was born on Dec. 22, 1942 in Kansas City, Mo. After graduating from Holstein (Iowa) High School, he continued his education at Dakota State University in Madison, S.D., receiving a degree in education.
On Dec. 30, 1964, Don married Marla Kay Treichel in Bowdle, S.D. Don and Marla were both life long educators and lived in Madison, Brookings, S.D., and Albion, Neb., before making their home in Hull. Don taught math and computer science as well as coached and officiated several high school sports. Don enjoyed watching the weather, sports and his grandchildren's activities.
After retiring in 2002, Don and Marla enjoyed traveling and spent their winters in southern climates. They moved to Spirit Lake in 2010 and were members of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Marla Hungerford; daughter, Dana (Steve) Olson of Omaha; son, Duke Hungerford of Spirit Lake; grandchildren, Mike (Amber) Olson, Nick (Nikki) Olson and Jace Hungerford; great-grandchildren, Knox Olson and Aubrey Olson; and one sister, Diane Hungerford and her husband, Ray Gengler.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Ann Hungerford; in-laws, Adolph and Ester Treichel; and daughter-in-law, Dawn (Schroeck) Hungerford.