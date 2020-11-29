Donald M. Meisner

Skip married Kathryn Ann Tondreau in 1986. They both enjoyed fishing and time at their ranch in Knox County, Neb. Skip worked in the Traffic Engineering and Planning Departments of the City of Sioux City and was named Director of the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) in 1966. He served in that capacity until 1987 and from 1988 to 2001. Skip served as the Executive Director of Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development District, Louisville, Ky., in 1987 to 1988. He returned as the SIMPCO Director in 1988.

He formed Meisner Management Services in 2001 and served as the Siouxland Lewis & Clark Committee Coordinator in 2002 to 2006. Skip served as an adjunct professor at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

He was elected to three terms on the Board of Directors of the Sioux City Community School District ending his service in 1987. He was President of the Lutheran Hospital Association during the period of merger with the Methodist Hospital. He was a life member of St. Luke's Regional Medical Center Board of Directors.