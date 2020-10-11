Donald O. Stevenson

His first job was in Merrill, Iowa, as a teacher, but soon, he knew teaching wasn't for him. He accepted a job at the Airbase in Sioux City, and a few years later at the City of Sioux City as a data processor. He helped implement one of the first data processing sites in Iowa. This prompted a move to Sioux City.

Don was always working, either at his second job at a grocery store, or in his yard or garden. He wanted the best for his family. After serving the city for 18 years, he went to the Sioux City Schools, where he worked for 16.5 years as a CFO.

Don's other love was Lake Okoboji, where he and Jean bought a cabin in the Methodist Camp in 1979. It was their home away from home to relax in.

One of his greatest achievements at the camp was to help create a Cooperative in the early '90s to save the Methodist Camp which had fallen on hard times. The church nearly had to sell out the camp to developers who were going to tear down houses and take lake access away from residents.

The coop was created and was able to fund the church and the buyout was averted. It was called Monarch Cove, and Don was really proud of it. Don and Jean shared many good times at the lake with friends and maintained lifelong friendships. He was one of the most loyal and loving men you could ever know.