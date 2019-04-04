Sioux City
Donald Paul Naylor, 62, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at his residence following a lengthy illness.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Tabernacle Holiness Church. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded by Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Donald was born on March 11, 1957, the son of George and Grace Naylor. He graduated from Sioux City West High School. He was employed as a concrete finisher.
Survivors include his children, LaTisha Naylor of Sioux City, and Tyron Borchers of Le Mars, Iowa; his parents; and numerous family members.