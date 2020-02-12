Donald Perera
Donald Perera, 64, of Sioux City, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Cherokee Regional Medical Center in Cherokee, Iowa.

Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Donald Guy Perera, the son of Jerry and JoAnn (Morehead) Perera, was born July 12, 1955, in Sioux City, Iowa. He grew up in the area and attended Sioux City schools. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

In 1982, he met his wife, Colleen Kunkel, who he spent the last 38 years with. Don began working at Swift Packing Company and later, John Morrell packing plant. He was a natural handyman and a "jack of all trades."

Don was an avid collector of all things, but especially antiques. His hobbies included organizing his various collections, fishing in his younger years, and making his friends and family laugh while they played cards or dice. Don often enjoyed visiting with his lifelong friend, Vic Beran and nephew, Tim Perera. He also loved to work on projects in the garage with his grandson, Cooper. He was an honorary member of the Robin Hood Fund and had a true way with words.

Don is survived by many including his wife, Colleen Perera; children, Jeff (Jenny) Perera, Shaun (Melissa) Vincent, Sissy Smith, Melissa Perera, and Denis Merrill; grandchildren, Tayler, Quintin, Cooper, Rolland, and Riley; great-grandchild, Karson; father, Jerry; brothers, Ron, Bob, Rick, Steve, Kenny, Larry and their spouses; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Jo; son, Greg; brother, Doug; and his grandparents.

Service information

Feb 13
Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Feb 13
Memorial Service
Thursday, February 13, 2020
3:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
