Donald Perera
Donald Perera

Sioux City

64, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Memorial service: Feb. 13, 3 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Visitation: Feb. 13, 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Service information

Feb 13
Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Feb 13
Memorial Service
Thursday, February 13, 2020
3:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
