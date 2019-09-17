Laredo, Texas, formerly Sioux City
Donald "Don" Peterson, 69, of Laredo, formerly of Sioux City, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, from injuries sustained in an plane crash near Toledo, Ohio.
Don was born on Jan. 20, 1950, in Sioux City, the son of Axel Peterson and Bernice (Stevens) Peterson-Lohrman. He attended and graduated from Leeds High School, in Sioux City, in 1968.
He married Kathy Eagle in 2002. Don served with the U.S. Army Rangers in Vietnam. He did gold mining in Montana from 1988 to 1995. He was a pilot in Alaska for 11 years before moving to Laredo, where he flew cargo planes. His favorite pastime was fishing.
Don is survived by his wife, Kathy; and three stepchildren, Shannon Irons of Washington, Carol Harker and Bobby Irons of Montana.
He was preceded in death by his parents.