Donald R. Aardema

Doon, Iowa

Donald R. Aardema, 88, of Doon, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Rock Rapids Care Center in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Private services will be Thursday at Doon Protestant Reformed Church, with the Rev. Joshua Engelsma officiating. Burial, with military rites, will be in Hillside Cemetery. The service can be live-streamed at 10 a.m. Thursday by going to http:/www.doonprc.orgisten-live.html. Visitation without the family will be 2 to 7 p.m. today at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley, Iowa. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Donald Roy Aardema, the son of Simon and Tracy (Zylstra) Aardema, was born on Aug. 21, 1931, in Doon. Don grew up attending and graduating from Doon Public School. On April 21, 1952, Don was inducted into the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 11, 1954.

Don was united in marriage with Mary Ann Mantel on June 1, 1967. The couple made their home in Doon, raising their three children, Rebecca, Nathan, and Teresa. Mary Ann died on Sept. 13, 2006.