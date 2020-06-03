Donald R. Aardema
Doon, Iowa
Donald R. Aardema, 88, of Doon, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Rock Rapids Care Center in Rock Rapids, Iowa.
Private services will be Thursday at Doon Protestant Reformed Church, with the Rev. Joshua Engelsma officiating. Burial, with military rites, will be in Hillside Cemetery. The service can be live-streamed at 10 a.m. Thursday by going to http:/www.doonprc.orgisten-live.html. Visitation without the family will be 2 to 7 p.m. today at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley, Iowa. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Donald Roy Aardema, the son of Simon and Tracy (Zylstra) Aardema, was born on Aug. 21, 1931, in Doon. Don grew up attending and graduating from Doon Public School. On April 21, 1952, Don was inducted into the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 11, 1954.
Don was united in marriage with Mary Ann Mantel on June 1, 1967. The couple made their home in Doon, raising their three children, Rebecca, Nathan, and Teresa. Mary Ann died on Sept. 13, 2006.
Donald worked in the family masonry business. Don and his brother, Stanley, took over the family business after their father retired and they operated Aardema Brothers together for many years. Don retired from the business in 1993. Following retirement, he worked at Hope Haven in Rock Valley.
In Don's younger years, he enjoyed horseback riding, rodeos, and riding motorcycle. As time moved on, he transitioned into riding scooters and later ATVs. Plum picking was something that Don also liked to do. Some of his favorite times, however, were times spent with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving Don are his three children, Rebecca (Wayne) DeJong of Hull, Iowa, Nathan Aardema, and Teresa Aardema, both of Doon; three grandchildren, Mariah, Cody, and Alec; and one sister, Shirley Sneller of Rock Rapids, Iowa.
Preceding Don in death were his parents, Simon and Tracy; wife, Mary Ann; two brothers, Harold Aardema and Stanley Aardema; sister-in-law, Faye Aardema; and brother-in-law, Louis Sneller.
Memorials may be given to Northwest Iowa Protestant Reformed School in Doon.
