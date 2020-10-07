Donald R. Harbeck

Sioux City

Donald R. Harbeck, 90, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Masks are required in the church.

Don was born on June 11, 1929, in Sioux City, the son of Chet and Nina (Steele) Harbeck. Don graduated from East High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Don worked at Sioux Tools and Swifts before beginning his career with the U.S. Post Office for 30-plus years. He started as clerk and retired as the manager of the Morningside branch.

Don married Geraldine “Gerry” Richter on Oct. 22, 1949. To this union four children were born. Gerry preceded Don in death on Feb. 5, 2008.