Sioux City
Donald R. Lucart, 59, of Sioux City, died Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Donny was born on Jan. 7, 1959, in Sioux City, the son of Donald and Constance (O'dea) Lucart Sr. He grew up in Sioux City, graduating from Sioux City Public Schools. Donny continued his education at Western Iowa Tech Community College in the welding field. Over the years, he worked as an industrial welder for Saber Manufacturing.
Donny loved spending time with his grandkids. He also enjoyed going to car shows and working on anything with a motor.
Survivors include two sons, Beau Lucart and Justin Lucart; a stepdaughter, Mandy White of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Richie Mckie, Shana Mckie and Danika Barnes; significant other, Debbie Minor, and her son, Josh; three siblings, Lloyd Lucart of Sioux City, Linda (Rob) Richter of Sioux City, and Clark (Arleen) Lucart of Sioux City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Tina.