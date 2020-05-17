Donald Schneider

Dear Friends in Christ. How great are the works of the Lord! Before I was born, the Lord saw my unformed substance. You formed my inward parts and wove me in my mother's womb. The days were ordained for me, when there was not yet one of them. You have been my God from my mother's womb. As I entered this world, my enemy Satan, the world, and my own flesh was there to deceive me. But out of it all, the Lord restored my soul when I fell prey to their deceptive schemes. Jesus in much agony on the cruel cross, suffered in my place to atone for my sin. So I piled my sins at the foot of the cross, and the blood of His pierced side which flowed, washed away my sins. Then He arose again and went to heaven to prepare a place for me. Now I am waiting when He returns with all His angels to that eternal place he has prepared for me. Come grow old with me, the best is yet to be. The first was made for the last. He has turned all our sunsets into sunrises. I wish you all a blessed eternity. Don.