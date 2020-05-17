Donald Schneider
Hinton, Iowa
Donald Schneider, 93, of Hinton, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his family farm.
A private family burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, with Pastor Tim Geitz officiating. There will be a public Memorial Service at a later date. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Donald Frank Schneider was born on Feb. 8, 1927, in Hinton, Iowa, to Robert and Emily (Wangler) Schneider. He attended Hinton Community School and after schooling, he farmed with his father. He later was employed by Wells Dairy until his retirement in August 1998.
Donald was united in marriage to Joyce Erickson on Sept. 17, 1956. Joyce passed away on April 15, 1999. Don was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars.
Donald is survived by his son, Duane (Sue) Schneider of Merrill, Iowa; daughter, Jody Schneider of Hinton, Iowa; grandchildren, Michelle (Levi) Smith, Erick (Autumn) Richer, Geana (Adam) Krajicek, and Cory Richer; three great-grandchildren, Jace, Nora, and Liam; nephew, Ron Newman; niece, Janet Nobbe; and other extended relatives.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce; brother, Robert Junior; and sister, Lucille (George) Newman.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials may be directed to The Gospel Mission or the Christian Needs Center.
Dear Friends in Christ. How great are the works of the Lord! Before I was born, the Lord saw my unformed substance. You formed my inward parts and wove me in my mother's womb. The days were ordained for me, when there was not yet one of them. You have been my God from my mother's womb. As I entered this world, my enemy Satan, the world, and my own flesh was there to deceive me. But out of it all, the Lord restored my soul when I fell prey to their deceptive schemes. Jesus in much agony on the cruel cross, suffered in my place to atone for my sin. So I piled my sins at the foot of the cross, and the blood of His pierced side which flowed, washed away my sins. Then He arose again and went to heaven to prepare a place for me. Now I am waiting when He returns with all His angels to that eternal place he has prepared for me. Come grow old with me, the best is yet to be. The first was made for the last. He has turned all our sunsets into sunrises. I wish you all a blessed eternity. Don.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.