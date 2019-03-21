Sioux City
Donald Shores Sr., 80, of Sioux City, went home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2019.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, with the Rev. James D. Mosley Jr. officiating and a repass dinner to follow. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Donald Shores was born in Sioux City, on Dec. 6, 1938, to John and Frinzella (Davis) Shores. Donald went to Hopkins Elementary, West Jr. and Central High School. Donald graduated from the US Air Force and served in the Vietnam War.
Donald married Rose (Allen) Shores in 1961 and had five kids, Edward Shores, Frinzella Shores, Donald Shores Jr., David Shores, and John Shores. He married Mary Alice Shores in 1974. He had a son, Chris Shores, and loved Mary's four kids as his own, Kathy Murray, Charlie Murray, Nancy Murray, and Mary Beth Murray.
He worked in a packing house for many years and later attended Western Iowa Tech Community College for education to open up his own butcher shop in Illinois. He later went to work for South Center Valley View Corrections in Illinois for 25 years.
Donald was a member of Decatur Lodge 14 F.A.&M and held his membership for more than 50 years. He was also a chartered member of Al Hammid Temple 222 A.E.A.I.N.M.S Prince Hall Affiliate. Donald was a Shriner and a member of the Marquette Joliet Consistory 104 in Joliet Ill. Donald loved hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his children; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and his cousin, Richard Davis.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Shores; parents, John and Frinzella Shores; aunts, Mamie Davis, and Leona Davis; uncles, Sammy Davis, Melvin (Chappie) Davis and Robert Wayne Davis; and grandchildren, Donald Lee "Don Don" Shores III, and Jose Oscar Cepeda.