South Sioux City
Donald 'Snuffy' George Langferman, 80, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his home in South Sioux City.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph, Neb. Burial will be at Saint Jane Frances Catholic Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Alvin Kessler V.F.W. Post #5545 and American Legion Post #113 of Randolph. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. Online sympathies may be sent to www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.
Don worked road construction each season for several companies over the years at Van Busker Construction of Sioux City, Heeley Asphalt of South Dakota, Pettit Construction of South Sioux City, and Oban Construction of South Sioux City. Don moved to South Sioux City around 30 years ago and worked until retiring about 10 years ago.
Surviving Don are many cousins and friends.