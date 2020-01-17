Donald 'Snuffy' George Langferman

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph, Neb. Burial will be at Saint Jane Frances Catholic Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Alvin Kessler V.F.W. Post #5545 and American Legion Post #113 of Randolph. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. Online sympathies may be sent to www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.